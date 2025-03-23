Man Utd approach Olympiacos for superkid Kostoulas
Manchester United are watching Olympiacos teen Charalampos Kostoulas.
The 17 year-old striker has accounted for a total of six goals and one assist in 21 appearances, 13 of which have been starts in the Greek league.
Local transfer journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos is reporting: "Manchester United contacted Olympiacos for Charalampos Kostoulas.
"Olympiacos are not considering to sell Kostoulas during summer transfer period."
Kostoulas' contract with the Greek club extends until the summer of 2030.