Man Utd approach Olympiacos for superkid Kostoulas

Manchester United are watching Olympiacos teen Charalampos Kostoulas.

The 17 year-old striker has accounted for a total of six goals and one assist in 21 appearances, 13 of which have been starts in the Greek league.

Local transfer journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos is reporting: "Manchester United contacted Olympiacos for Charalampos Kostoulas.

"Olympiacos are not considering to sell Kostoulas during summer transfer period."

Kostoulas' contract with the Greek club extends until the summer of 2030.