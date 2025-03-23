Man Utd approach Olympiacos for superkid Kostoulas

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd approach Olympiacos for superkid KostoulasČTK / imago sportfotodienst / BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Kyriazis
Manchester United are watching Olympiacos teen Charalampos Kostoulas.

The 17 year-old striker has accounted for a total of six goals and one assist in 21 appearances, 13 of which have been starts in the Greek league.

Local  transfer journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos is reporting: "Manchester United contacted Olympiacos for Charalampos Kostoulas.

"Olympiacos are not considering to sell Kostoulas during summer transfer period."

Kostoulas' contract with the Greek club extends until the summer of 2030.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKostoulas CharalamposOlympiacos PiraeusManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
