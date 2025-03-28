Man Utd make Sporting CP contact over Trincao price

Manchester United are exploring a deal for Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao.

The former Barcelona and Wolves attacker is under consideration at United as an alternative to Southampton teen Tyler Dibling.

The Sun says United are in contact with Sporting and have been informed it will take £50m to sign Trincao.

Barca are said to have a 50 per cent option on any sell on fee for the Portugal international.

Trincao had a loan spell at Wolves in 2021 and has since rebuilt his career after moving to Sporting two years ago.