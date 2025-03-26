Arsenal, Man Utd watching Olympiacos pair Kostoulas and Mouzakitis

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal, Man Utd watching Olympiacos pair Kostoulas and MouzakitisStefanos Kyriazis/NurPhoto/Shutt / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Arsenal and Manchester United are tracking Olympiacos pair Babis Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis.

The Sun says both Premier League giants are watching the teens ahead of the summer market.

Striker Kostoulas, 17, has scored six goals and made two assists in 33 appearances for Olympiacos this season.

Mouzakitis, an 18 year-old midfielder, has two goals and four assists in 30 appearances.

Kostoulas was due to make Greece's senior squad this past week, though a hamstring injury ended his chances. However, the striker is expected to be fit for the weekend blockbuster against Panathinaikos.

Brighton and Wolves are also watching Mouzakitis, while Tottenham and Chelsea interested in Kostoulas.

