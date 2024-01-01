Man Utd make Malacia tour decision

Premier League giants Manchester United have a concern in defence again.

The Red Devils have not taken back up left back Tyrell Malacia on their preseason tour of the United States.

Malacia is still not fully fit after two knee operations caused him to miss all of last term.

Per The Mirror and other sources, United are stepping up their search for a left-back.

The Red Devils know that Malacia may need the whole season to get back up to speed with the Premier League.

That leaves Luke Shaw as the only other option in the position, while he also has a injury history.