Malacia hits Man Utd training pitch after 13 months out

Tyrell Malacia has hit the training pitch at Manchester United.

The Holland defender has been missing for 13 months due to injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Malacia was back in training yesterday.

The Dutchman's training continues on an individual basis, but the fact that he is now able to work with a personal trainer on grass is a step in the right direction.

Malacia has not played a competitive match since 14 June 2023, when the Netherlands faced Croatia in the Nations League.