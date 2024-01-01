Tribal Football
Malacia still working on injury recovery at Man Utd

Manchester United absentee Tyrell Malacia is continuing his recovery from a knee injury.

The defender did not play a single minute of action last season due to two operations on his knee.Per Manchester Evening News, he is making good progress, but is still not fully fit.

Malacia was absent from the collection of training ground images that United put out earlier in the week.

The 24-year-old was not even seen near the club for most of last season, but did attend the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils have been on the market for a new left-back, as Luke Shaw also has injury issues.

