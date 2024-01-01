Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I wanted De Ligt here 2 years ago

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he wants to work again with Matthijs de Ligt.

United are in talks with the Bayern Munich defender, who was Ten Hag's captain at Ajax.

The United manager told AD[i]: "It remains to be seen if Matthijs de Ligt will come... I know him well.

"I wanted to sign him two years ago (when he left Juventus), but at the time he was already well advanced with Bayern."

He added, "Believe it or not, his name was not mentioned by me during the (selection) process (at United)."