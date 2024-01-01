Bayern Munich president Hoeness admits De Ligt could leave for Man Utd

Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness admits Matthijs de Ligt could be on his way to Manchester United.

The former Ajax captain is said to have already agreed personal terms with United.

“It is possible that a defender will still leave,” said Hoeness from Munich today.

“De Ligt is Dutch, the coach at Man Utd is Dutch. I would have no problem if he stays. Personally, I would not sell (Dayot) Upamecano.”

Bayern are said to be willing to sell De Ligt for £40-50m.