Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen

Paul Vegas
Manchester United are set to pass on keeping hold of Christian Eriksen.

The Dane's current deal will expire in June and Sky Sports says there's no plans to offer new terms.

Eriksen has played 86 games, scoring seven goals and 16 assists, for United.

The midfielder started under new manager Ruben Amorim when he made his Premier League debut at Ipswich.

He was then benched in the club's Europa League match against Bodø/Glimt.

 

