Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen

Manchester United are set to pass on keeping hold of Christian Eriksen.

The Dane's current deal will expire in June and Sky Sports says there's no plans to offer new terms.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eriksen has played 86 games, scoring seven goals and 16 assists, for United.

The midfielder started under new manager Ruben Amorim when he made his Premier League debut at Ipswich.

He was then benched in the club's Europa League match against Bodø/Glimt.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play