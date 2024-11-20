Mourinho desperate to sign Man Utd's Eriksen for Fenerbahce this January

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told Fenerbahce to sign Christian Eriksen.

The Portuguese coach worked with Eriksen when they were both at Tottenham earlier in their careers.

While Eriksen did leave Spurs while Mourinho was in charge, signing for Internazionale, there is no bad blood between them.

Per Star in Turkey, Eriksen is one who Mourinho wants either in the winter or summer windows.

He is out of contract in the summer and will likely leave United as a free agent.

Eriksen can talk to clubs outside of England about a new contract as soon as January 1st.

