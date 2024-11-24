Celtic boss Rodgers targets Man Utd playmaker Eriksen

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane is off contract at the end of the season.

And Voetbal24 says Rodgers is keen to take Eriksen to Scotland next year.

The veteran midfielder is also interesting Anderlecht.

However, Celtic and Rodgers could bring forward their plans and offer £2m for Eriksen in January for the player, rather than wait for June when he becomes a free agent.

 

