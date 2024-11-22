Fenerbahce plot Jan offer for Man Utd veteran Eriksen

Fenerbahce are chasing Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Off contract in June, Eriksen is expected to be moved on by new United manager Ruben Amorim next year - and potentially as early as January.

Fanatik says Fener are keen, where coach Jose Mourinho would welcome him to Istanbul.

For his part, Eriksen isn't giving up on staying with United and hopes to be given a chance by Amorim to win him over.

Fener, meanwhile, are prepared to make a January offer for the Dane over the New Year and push United to sell.

