Man Utd make contact with Sunderland trialist Cook

Manchester United are among the clubs assessing Aussie keeper Robbie Cook this summer.

The 17-year-old has been training with Sunderland since he left Australia to try and make it in England.Per The Sun, the Red Devils have been on the phone and asked Cook to join their academy.

They want to give him a trial for a week to see if he would be a good fit for the club.

For their part, Sunderland are also assessing former Stoke stopper Blondy Noukeu.

He will have a trial at the Stadium of Light, with the 22-year-old goalkeeper released by Stoke at the end of last season.

