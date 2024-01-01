Man Utd table major bid for Lille defender Yoro

Manchester United have put in a formal offer to Lille for young defender Leny Yoro.

Per the Manchester Evening News and countless other sources, the bid has been accepted.

The Red Devils are willing to pay anywhere from €60million and €70million for the teenager.

However, their offer is not thought to be an indication that Yoro wants to make the move.

PSG had an offer accepted for the young defender back in May, but he is still a Lille player.

Yoro is said to have his sights set on a move to Real Madrid, who want to sign him for a low fee this summer or on a free transfer in a year’s time.