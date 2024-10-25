Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
REVEALED: Man Utd shirt number for Kone

Man Utd, Real Madrid eyeing RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd, Real Madrid eyeing RB Leipzig defender Lukeba
Man Utd, Real Madrid eyeing RB Leipzig defender LukebaLaLiga
Manchester United will have to pay €90 million if they want to sign a summer transfer target.

The Red Devils are linked to the signature of Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Given the centre half has just put pen to paper on a new contract, he is not going anywhere for a modest fee.

Lukeba came through the Lyon academy and Leipzig paid £30 million to sign him.

He is now tied down to 2029, with RMC Sport adding that Real Madrid and United hold strong interest in him.

Both clubs were also in the market for Lenny Yoro last summer, but United signing him over Real.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLukeba CastelloManchester UnitedRB LeipzigReal MadridLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid target Acheampong FROZEN OUT by Chelsea chiefs
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi to resist Man City approach
Real Madrid won't get clear run at Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold