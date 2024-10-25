Man Utd, Real Madrid eyeing RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

Manchester United will have to pay €90 million if they want to sign a summer transfer target.

The Red Devils are linked to the signature of Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig.

Given the centre half has just put pen to paper on a new contract, he is not going anywhere for a modest fee.

Lukeba came through the Lyon academy and Leipzig paid £30 million to sign him.

He is now tied down to 2029, with RMC Sport adding that Real Madrid and United hold strong interest in him.

Both clubs were also in the market for Lenny Yoro last summer, but United signing him over Real.