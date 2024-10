Barcelona are challenging Real Madrid in the Bosman battle for Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies.

The Canadia international is off contract at the end of the season.

Real Madrid and Barca are both in contact with Davies' minders.

BILD says Davies is requesting a €15m signing-on bonus.

He is also seeking a four-year contract worth €10m-a-season, with talks continuing with Real and Barca.