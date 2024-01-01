Tribal Football
Barcelona coach Flick: I see a very different Fati to the one I saw at Brighton
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he plans to get Ansu Fati back to his best by playing him in his favoured position.

Fati has worked his way back to full fitness and featured in the Champions League defeat at AS Monaco this week.

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Villarreal, Flick said, "I've spoken to him and he prefers to play as a left winger.

"I agree, but he can also play as a centre forward, he's very good with the ball. I've seen a very different Fati to the one who was at Brighton.

"You can see the quality in him. I think he needs more time, we have to look after him."

