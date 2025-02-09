Man Utd legends unimpressed by Amorim's positioning of Dorgu on debut

Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Roy Keane were baffled by manager Ruben Amorim's positioning of Patrick Dorgu for his debut on Friday.

Primarily a left-sided wing-back, Dorgu started the FA Cup win against Leicester City on the right-side of midfield. The Dane was taken off at halftime.

Scholes posted to social media: "Inverted wing-backs... you saw it at OT first."

Keane also stated on ITV: "There is a lack of belief, lack of confidence. They've brought new players in, you're thinking he's going to play in his position and he's playing right wing-back.

"You think, is that unfair on players? And you look at the urgency for the goal, it's given away cheaply, people not staying with their runners. I just look at it from United's point of view and think, my goodness, is this what it's come to?"