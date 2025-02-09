Man Utd legend Giggs: Amorim deserves FOUR transfer windows before judgement

Manchester United Treble winner Ryan Giggs is convinced Ruben Amorim is the right man for the job.

However, Giggs says United must give their manager time - and the players he needs.

“Like any business, recruitment needs to be right and hasn’t been for the last ten years," he told The Sun. “We’ve just made poor decision after poor decision.

“Now it’s whether Ruben gets the players he needs, the support he needs — the time.”

The Salford City director continued: “We’re in a bad place at the moment but, first of all, I have to say I actually really like the manager.

“Given a chance and given time, Amorim will bring success back.

“If we get the right players in and the manager gets time, we will be OK. But at the moment, we are miles off it. We’re nowhere near — a long, long way behind — but it can soon turn around.

“We’ve tried giving managers a little bit of time but now he needs a bit longer — three or four transfer windows, I think.

“It’s whether he gets the players he needs, the support he needs, the time.”