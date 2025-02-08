Man Utd matchwinner Maguire: I'm now in good place

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United matchwinner Harry Maguire feels he's now re-establishing himself after victory over Leicester City.

Maguire headed home in injury-time as United won their FA Cup fourth round tie 2-1 against Foxes on Friday night.

He said, "I feel like I’ve been in a good place for 18 months to two years.

"There's no doubt I had a difficult spell, I kept my head down, I knew my chance would come and when the chance came I needed to be ready and focused to take it. I’ve been given a lot off opportunities over the last 18 months now and I’ve played pretty much every game when I’ve been available.

"But it’s not just about me, it’s more importantly about the team and winning football matches and trying to get this club back to where it should be. At the moment we’re not where we should be but tonight is a good win to get through to the next round and we look forward to the next round."

 

