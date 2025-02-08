Keane slams Man Utd: No energy, no enthusiasm

Manchester United legend Roy Keane insists they can take little from their FA Cup win against Leicester City last night.

United won 2-1 thanks to Harry Maguire's injury-time winner, with Keane left unimpressed by the performance.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said on ITV: "It is a bit of everything. The manager is obviously really frustrated.

"I don't understand. There's no energy - we go on about tactics, you have to play with energy, it is the starting point and enthusiasm. It doesn't matter what system you are playing, you wont get near anyone.

"You have to close people down. We saw two bad teams out there."

He added: "Don't be fooled. You have to praise them, in the next round, but the performance itself was nowhere near good enough."