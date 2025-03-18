Man Utd legend Scholes takes aim at Ratcliffe: Words are cheap!

Tribal Football
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed Sir Jim Ratcliffe over his plans for funding the building of 'New Trafford'.

Scholes believes Ratcliffe and United do not have the financing to currently complete the project.

"You can be gullible at times, and believe what he (Sir Jim Ratcliffe) says, just because you've never heard anyone say anything before," said Scholes, speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet

"You don't know how realistic it is, it's all up in the air. Words are cheap, and we could say anything about anyone, you can say in 10 years we'll have the biggest and best stadium in the world, you can say anything! 

"For a long time, we've been called the richest club in the world, but I feel like we're begging a little but, coming out and asking for the stadium and that we need £2billion, and selling players to buy players." 

