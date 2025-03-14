Scholes on Man Utd's stadium plans: If it’s deliverable I don’t know, talk is cheap

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has opened up about the clubs recent stadium plans which have sparked much conversation this week.

This week, Ratcliffe sat down with BBC Sport and former United captain Gary Neville to discuss matters surrounding the club which included the process surrounding a new 100,000-seater stadium. The plans would involve building a brand-new £2bn arena as part of a major redevelopment project of the area surrounding the stadium, along with potentially demolishing Old Trafford.

Scholes was asked by TNT Sports for his thoughts on the move and stated that it is great for the club to be communicating with fans but he will not see it as a positive until action is taken on the project which some fans agree is overly ambitious.

"It looks fantastic but if it is deliverable, I don’t know," Scholes explained. “We know it will cost £2BN, will they be able to raise that money? I don’t know.

"I hope so, I think it has been an exciting week in some ways. For a start, an owner actually communicating with the fans and the people of Manchester which hasn’t happened for quite some time now.

"I know they are only words, things need to improve but there was some exciting things in there. The team is always the most exciting thing and we are talking three-five years to deliver a team good enough to compete but again it is all words.

"Talk is cheap, when that actually happens I will be as excited as everyone else. With the stadium as well, once it happens, great."

Old Trafford has been Manchester United's home since 1910, but the ground has been criticised in recent years for its poor infrastructure. A new ground is what the club needs but Scholes is right to remain slightly pessimistic as plans such as these can often be too good to be true. It will be interesting to see what happens over the next 5 years, if United get the funding needed they could have a brand new stadium. If not, however, they may be trapped at Old Trafford wondering where to go next.