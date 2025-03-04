Scholes calls out mindset of Man Utd's injured players as Amorim's problems mount up

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has called out injured players this week as manager Ruben Amorim continues to struggle.

United currently have the likes of Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton nursing minor injuries, Lisandro Martinez out for the season after his knee surgery, Luke Shaw hasn't started in over 12 months, Jonny Evans remains sidelined, Mason Mount has been out since December, Toby Collyer has a knock whilst Amad will miss the rest of the season with ankle ligament.

Scholes has spoken out on the mentality it takes to come back from an injury which he knows a lot about due to his lengthy playing career. He feels athletes in the modern era don't want to train harder to recover quicker from being out of the squad and lack the passion for the club they play for.

"I think that mentality is a big thing when people get injured.

"Say someone does their hamstring and the physio says its eight weeks, the first thing I wanted to know was what I had done, how long I'd be out, then my mentality switched to 'Right, I'm going to beat it."

He recalled when he was a player and the staff would be constantly on him trying to get him back to fitness and how challenging it was which only pushed him to be his best.

"I could imagine that I was a pain in the a*** for the physios because I was always going to the physio every day saying, 'What am I doing today? Can I step up to the bike? When am I going outside?'"

"I don't see that in many players these days. Once you say twelve weeks, hamstring that's it, they're taking twelve weeks and they're not coming back before that."

He then explained the dynamics between a physio and the manager by recalling an incident involving Owen Hargreaves at Manchester United which did not end well.

"I remember one game where we were playing Arsenal at home, Owen had been out for some time and was nearly back, and he went out for the warmup and came in feeling his hamstring.

"And you could just see the anger and frustration in the manager's face. He said, 'You're playing,' and that was it. It didn't end well - within 15 minutes, Owen had to come off the pitch and was out for a long time after that – there has to be frustration from managers as well."