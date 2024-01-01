Man Utd legend Scholes sees Liverpool as title darkhorse

Manchester United great Paul Scholes sees Liverpool as a Premier League title contender.

The race is expected to be decided between Arsenal and Manchester City.

But Scholes says: "I think Liverpool might have something to say about the title race this year. When I look at their forward players, I think they have five or six good players.

"I see their squad, the five or six midfield players who can all run and are great athletes with quality.

"You then look at the forwards, and they can all play. The only worry was the Forest game, that threw me.

"Seeing Liverpool first-hand, what a squad of players, I see very little weaknesses. The only one we thought about was possibly if Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate got injured in the centre half position."