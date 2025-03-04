Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi
PSV veteran Perisic: Arsenal always missing something

Man Utd legend Rooney remains unsure about Zirkzee and Hojlund

Paul Vegas
Man Utd legend Rooney remains unsure about Zirkzee and Hojlund
Man Utd legend Rooney remains unsure about Zirkzee and HojlundAction Plus
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney says the jury's out for their young strikers.

Rooney isn't convinced by the current form of Josh Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on BBC Sport: "I think United play too slowly, the ball speed is too low and the central forwards are just waiting.

"I made mistakes at times and played badly, but I had good players around me. Hojlund doesn't get any help . He has to try to keep the ball and use his body. He's running and he's willing, but he's a bit isolated.

"Not just Hojlund, but Joshua Zirkzee has lost the ball too many times . There's not enough creativity and they don't keep the ball for the midfielders and defenders to support them, so it's a bit of both."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRooney WayneHojlund RasmusZirkzee JoshuaManchester United
Related Articles
Fulham condemn racist and homophobic abuse aimed at Bassey after Man Utd victory
Rooney names the former Man Utd striker he would love to see back at the club
Zirkzee apologises to Man Utd fans after FA Cup defeat