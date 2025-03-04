Man Utd legend Rooney remains unsure about Zirkzee and Hojlund

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney says the jury's out for their young strikers.

Rooney isn't convinced by the current form of Josh Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

He said on BBC Sport: "I think United play too slowly, the ball speed is too low and the central forwards are just waiting.

"I made mistakes at times and played badly, but I had good players around me. Hojlund doesn't get any help . He has to try to keep the ball and use his body. He's running and he's willing, but he's a bit isolated.

"Not just Hojlund, but Joshua Zirkzee has lost the ball too many times . There's not enough creativity and they don't keep the ball for the midfielders and defenders to support them, so it's a bit of both."