Fulham condemn racist and homophobic abuse aimed at Bassey after Man Utd victory

Fulham have now released a statement after Calvin Bassey was the subject of racist and homophobic abuse following his side's FA Cup win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Bassey scored Fulham's opening goal in the game which then went to extra time and penalties, thanks to a Bruno Fernandes equalizer. The Cottagers won 4-3 on penalties after striker Joshua Zirkzee fluffed his shot to knock his side out of the competition. Fulham have now released a statement condemning the abuse of Bassey who was a target for fans after the game.

“Fulham Football Club is utterly appalled at the racist and homophobic abuse received and subsequently shared by Calvin Bassey on social media after yesterday’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.

“We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them.

“Fulham Football Club is committed to maintaining a firm stance against all forms of discrimination and remains dedicated to fostering an environment of respect and inclusion.”

The Nigeria international later publicly shared screenshots of social media messages he had received after the game which included racist insults aimed at the 25-year-old centre-back who United fans latched on to in what is another disappointing season for the club.