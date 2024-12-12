Man Utd seek cut-price fee for Rashford

Manchester United would consider offers for star forward Marcus Rashford this winter.

The Red Devils are ready to cash in on their homegrown talismanic talent to free up funds for other areas of the team.Per The Mail, United are willing to sell Rashford for a fee of around £40 milllion.

The forward is on a wage of £325,000-a-week, which has been reduced this season due to the club not being in the Champions League.

Even so, Rashford would be out of the range for most clubs in Europe at that salary.

United would even consider selling Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho, if they cannot find a buyer for Rashford.

