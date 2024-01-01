Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Bergkamp linked with surprise Arsenal return
Man Utd preparing new offer for RB Leipzig loanee Simons

Man Utd keeper Onana: We need Hojlund's goals

Man Utd keeper Onana: We need Hojlund's goals
Man Utd keeper Onana: We need Hojlund's goalsAction Plus
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana welcomed Rasmus Hojlund's return for yesterday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Hojlund was a second-half substitute as he made his first appearance of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He's a key player for us and we are all happy because he's coming back," said Onana to Sky Sports.

"(Tyrell) Malacia also came back yesterday, so it's important to have everyone back and then the manager will make the choice and we'll be happy with that.

"We'll have to see this guy on the pitch (Hojlund), but I know he will score important goals for us. 

"I'm happy to see him   on the pitch.

"We need our guys back. We need Luke Shaw back."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHojlund RasmusManchester United
Related Articles
Scholes: Holjund and Zirkzee not enough for Man Utd attack
Ten Hag speaks on Hojlund Man Utd return
Man Utd hit by heavy injury blows to Yoro AND Hojlund