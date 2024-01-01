Man Utd keeper Onana: We need Hojlund's goals

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana welcomed Rasmus Hojlund's return for yesterday's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Hojlund was a second-half substitute as he made his first appearance of the season.

"He's a key player for us and we are all happy because he's coming back," said Onana to Sky Sports.

"(Tyrell) Malacia also came back yesterday, so it's important to have everyone back and then the manager will make the choice and we'll be happy with that.

"We'll have to see this guy on the pitch (Hojlund), but I know he will score important goals for us.

"I'm happy to see him on the pitch.

"We need our guys back. We need Luke Shaw back."