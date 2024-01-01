Tribal Football
Man Utd hit by heavy injury blows to Yoro AND Hojlund
Manchester United will have to do without £52 million signing Leny Yoro for at least two to three months.

The Red Devils have been dealt a body blow in preseason, as both Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund are injured.

United will be hoping that Yoro can return to full fitness by the time the international break ends in September.

Per reports in the British press, the club have confirmed that Yoro has a metatarsal fracture.

Such a break can take a lot of time to heal, while it has to be managed carefully.

Hojlund will be out for at least six weeks with a hamstring issue, which also causes him to miss the start of the campaign.

