Man United join Bayern Munich in race to sign £60m-rated Brighton star

Man United are reportedly ready to battle it out with Bayern Munich to secure the signing of Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Ruben Amorim is unconvinced by Andre Onana and has asked the club to sign a replacement in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Onana has come under fire for his performances since joining back in 2023, notably being responsible for Lyon’s opening goal after former Man United midfielder Nemanja Matic called him the worst goalkeeper in the club’s history.

The report says that Amorim’s side have already reached out to Brighton to discuss Verbruggen’s availability.

Verbruggen’s contract at Brighton runs until 2028, and the club are looking for a fee of around £60 million to sell the ‘keeper.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the Dutchman as they look for a long-term successor to the legendary Manuel Neuer.