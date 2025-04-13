Tribal Football
Most Read
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Ancelotti informed by Real Madrid about Alexander-Arnold deal

Man Utd push for massive clearout - and mega summer spend

Carlos Volcano
Man Utd push for massive clearout - and mega summer spend
Man Utd push for massive clearout - and mega summer spendLaLiga
Manchester United's board are ready to back manager Ruben Amorim to oversee a massive squad overhaul.

United will hand Amorim a £200m warchest  and also support a clearout of up to nine senior players, which they believe can save £80m from their annual wage bill.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United will seek to sell their four players away on-loan: Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa), Antony (Real Betis), Jadon Sancho (Chelsea) and Tyrell Malacia (PSV).

Offers will be considered also for Casemiro, Andre Onana and Alejandro Garnacho, with Kobbie Mainoo another available.

A club insider told the Mirror: “It may be a case of swallowing big losses on what was paid for Sancho, Antony, Casemiro and Onana, but there is an acceptance that the manager must be given the players he needs to make his system work.

“Off-loading some of the biggest earners at the club will also create some wriggle room for the necessary rebuild.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAntonyCasemiroOnana AndreSancho JadonManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
SPL club in contact with Man Utd keeper Onana
Man United join Bayern Munich in race to sign £60m-rated Brighton star
Chelsea make early transfer call for Sancho