Man Utd include major sell-on clause in Pellistri Panathinaikos deal

Manchester United are said to have inserted a significant sell-on clause in a deal for Facundo Pellistri.

The Uruguayan midfielder is finally leaving the Old Trafford club after years of struggles.

While the youngster is not rated as a first team option at present, United feel he could still improve a lot.

Per Greek outlet Sportime, the Red Devils have sold Pellistri, who has joined Panathinaikos for £5 million.

The deal is not as simple as that figure, as United will earn money on the deal in the future.

If the player is sold on for any fee, United will earn 40 to 45 percent of those proceeds.

