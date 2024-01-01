Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG

Manchester United chiefs are determined to reach a deal for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

For his part, Uruguay international Ugarte is desperate to see the move happen, having sat out last weekend's Ligue 1 opener.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Sports says United are exploring all options to reach terms with PSG.

However, United need to sell first to find the cash needed to meet PSG's asking price - which remains set at €50m.

United are also exploring the prospect of a loan with an obligatory purchase option to get Ugarte through the doors before the summer deadline falls.