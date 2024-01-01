Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Como 1907 return to Serie A with ambitious new owners and familiar faces

Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG

Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSGProfimedia
Manchester United chiefs are determined to reach a deal for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

For his part, Uruguay international Ugarte is desperate to see the move happen, having sat out last weekend's Ligue 1 opener.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Sports says United are exploring all options to reach terms with PSG.

However, United need to sell first to find the cash needed to meet PSG's asking price - which remains set at €50m.

United are also exploring the prospect of a loan with an obligatory purchase option to get Ugarte through the doors before the summer deadline falls.

Mentions
Ligue 1Ugarte ManuelPSGManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
PSG sideline Ugarte amid Man Utd talks
REVEALED: Ugarte "pushing" to join Man Utd
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange