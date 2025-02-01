Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Manchester United are in talks to sign injured VfB Stuttgart striker El Bilal Toure.

Foot Mercato says talks are underway between all parties, with Toure on-loan at Stuttgart this season from Atalanta.

United, Stuttgart and Atalanta are now discussing a deal for the striker.

First, VfB would trigger his purchase option for around €18m. Toure is still under contract with parent club Atalanta until 2027.

United would then sign the 23-year-old permanently for around €25m, plus bonuses. The third step would then be a loan back from United to Stuttgart. This would allow Toure to continue his injury recovery and finish the season at VfB.

At the same time, United would secure Toure's commitment and avoid losing him to a rival before the end of the season.