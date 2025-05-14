Tribal Football
Chelsea confident trumping Man Utd for Ipswich striker Delap

Paul Vegas
Chelsea confident trumping Man Utd for Ipswich striker DelapMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Chelsea are growing increasingly confident of beating Manchester United to the signing of Ipswich striker Liam Delap.

Delap can leave Ipswich this summer for a set £30m fee courtesy of a relegation clause in his contract.

The Sun says while they face competition from United, Chelsea are convinced of clinching Delap's signature this summer.

It's understood Delap is keen to play for Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, having worked with the Italian inside Manchester City's academy.

Chelsea recruitment chief Joe Shields was also involved in City signing Delap as a teen from Derby County.

Delap has 12 goals and two assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

