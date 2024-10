Man Utd in contact with agents for Terzic

Manchester United are in contact with agents for Edin Terzic.

BILD says United have made contact with Terzic's agents to make an offer.

How the German feels about the task at the English club is not yet clear.

Furthermore, Terzic is one of three possible candidates for Manchester United. However, it is unclear who the other two are.

Terzic is currently a free agent. He left German big club Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season.