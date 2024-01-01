Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash

REVEALED: Watkze offered Klopp 'blank job' at Dortmund before Red Bull move

REVEALED: Watkze offered Klopp 'blank job' at Dortmund before Red Bull move
REVEALED: Watkze offered Klopp 'blank job' at Dortmund before Red Bull moveAction Plus
Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke tried everything to convince Jurgen Klopp to make a return this season.

The former Liverpool manager has been named Red Bull's global head of football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Watzke made an attempt to bring the German back to Dortmund before the Red Bull announcement.

BILD says Watzke offered the 57-year-old a blank job some time ago. In the event that he were to leave Liverpool, he could come to Dortmund and take up a position of his choosing.

Klopp would be given a job "tailored to his needs" or he would even be proposed as Watzke's successor in management.

But Klopp immediately declined. After his time at Anfield, a commitment "to a single club" was no longer an option for him.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKlopp JurgenDortmundLiverpoolBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City, Liverpool watching Red Star teen Maksimovic
Confidant insists Klopp taking Red Bull job with no plans for Germany switch
Chelsea, Liverpool scouting BVB winger Bynoe-Gittens