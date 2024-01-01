REVEALED: Watkze offered Klopp 'blank job' at Dortmund before Red Bull move

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke tried everything to convince Jurgen Klopp to make a return this season.

The former Liverpool manager has been named Red Bull's global head of football.

But Watzke made an attempt to bring the German back to Dortmund before the Red Bull announcement.

BILD says Watzke offered the 57-year-old a blank job some time ago. In the event that he were to leave Liverpool, he could come to Dortmund and take up a position of his choosing.

Klopp would be given a job "tailored to his needs" or he would even be proposed as Watzke's successor in management.

But Klopp immediately declined. After his time at Anfield, a commitment "to a single club" was no longer an option for him.