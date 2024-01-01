Man City, Liverpool watching Red Star teen Maksimovic

Red Star Belgrade teen Andrija Maksimovic is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

The 17 year-old has six appearance with Red Star to his name and one assist.

Sky Deutschland says Borussia Dortmund are keen, but face stiff competition from across Europe.

Juventus, Manchester City and Liverpool are also watching Maksimovic's progress this season.

Red Star would be reluctant to sell, but will consider the prospect if an offer of €15m or more arrives.

Maksimovic's contract with Red Star runs until the summer of 2027.