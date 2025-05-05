Tribal Football
Most Read
Cole Palmer 'open' to shock Man United move
Jose Mourinho claims Galatasaray title win 'was determined before the league even started'
Video: Antony scores worldie as Real Betis secure late win
Liverpool join race to sign unloved Real Madrid winger

Man Utd in advanced talks with PSG football chief Campos

Paul Vegas
Man Utd in advanced talks with PSG football chief Campos
Man Utd in advanced talks with PSG football chief CamposJ.E.E / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Manchester United are in talks with PSG football chief Luis Campos.

Negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage between the two parties.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That's according to Belgian transfer expert, Sacha Tavaliori, who states the 60 year-old is close to agreeing terms with United. However, his role is not yet mapped out.

Campos has acted as a football advisor to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi since 2022 and his agreement will expire at the end of this season.

United axed technical director Dan Ashworth earlier this season, with Jean-Claude Blanc also departing as a club director last month.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Unsettled Marseille ace Greenwood eyeing Prem return
Man City and PSG lead the race for in-demand Franco Mastantuono
River Plate chief fires Mastantuono warning to Euro giants