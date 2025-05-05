Man Utd in advanced talks with PSG football chief Campos

Manchester United are in talks with PSG football chief Luis Campos.

Negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage between the two parties.

Advertisement Advertisement

That's according to Belgian transfer expert, Sacha Tavaliori, who states the 60 year-old is close to agreeing terms with United. However, his role is not yet mapped out.

Campos has acted as a football advisor to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi since 2022 and his agreement will expire at the end of this season.

United axed technical director Dan Ashworth earlier this season, with Jean-Claude Blanc also departing as a club director last month.