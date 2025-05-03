Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal demand Real Madrid star in exchange for William Saliba
Enzo Maresca reveals Virgil van Dijk demand of Chelsea board
Man Utd inform Real Betis of Antony asking price
Harry Kane left hearbroken as Bayern Munich denied Bundesliga glory

Man City and PSG lead the race for in-demand Franco Mastantuono

Alex Roberts
Man City and PSG lead the race for in-demand Franco Mastantuono
Man City and PSG lead the race for in-demand Franco MastantuonoSoccer Images / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Man City and PSG are reportedly leading the race to sign highly-regarded wonderkid Franco Mastantuono this summer.

The 17-year-old is wanted by nearly every elite club in Europe having impressed with River Plate this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Widely regarded as one of the best young attacking prospects in the world, Mastantuono has bagged four goals and provided two assists in his 13 games across all competitions.

Per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter and AC Milan were the first European sides to identify Mastantuono as a target but have since fallen behind PSG and Man City in the race to sign him.

Mastantuono has a €40million release clause in his existing River Plate deal, which runs until December 31, 2026.

Mentions
Mastantuono FrancoManchester CityPSGPremier LeagueLigue 1Football Transfers