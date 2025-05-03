Man City and PSG lead the race for in-demand Franco Mastantuono

Man City and PSG are reportedly leading the race to sign highly-regarded wonderkid Franco Mastantuono this summer.

The 17-year-old is wanted by nearly every elite club in Europe having impressed with River Plate this season.

Widely regarded as one of the best young attacking prospects in the world, Mastantuono has bagged four goals and provided two assists in his 13 games across all competitions.

Per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter and AC Milan were the first European sides to identify Mastantuono as a target but have since fallen behind PSG and Man City in the race to sign him.

Mastantuono has a €40million release clause in his existing River Plate deal, which runs until December 31, 2026.