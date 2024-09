Man Utd identify Fulham fullback Robinson as January target

Manchester United are watching Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson.

The USA left-back is viewed at United as a replacement for injury-prone senior fullback Luke Shaw.

The Sun says United management are willing to splash out on Robinson in January, with Fulham demanding £30m to sell.

The defender famously was set to join AC Milan only for a failed medical to see the deal fall through.

Fulham are reluctant to sell, but will not block Robinson should the right offer arrive.