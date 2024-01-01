Fulham make offer for Man Utd target Berge

Premier League side Fulham have put in a bid for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge.

The Norway international was being linked with a move to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Fulham were said to have an interest in United midfielder Scott McTominay.

However, the BBC states they have now put in a bid of £20 million plus add-ons for Berge.

The Cottagers want to sign a midfielder to fill the void left by Joao Palhinha, who signed for Bayern Munich in July.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is also a target, but that deal is not yet done.