Fulham make offer for Man Utd target Berge

Premier League side Fulham have put in a bid for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge.
The Norway international was being linked with a move to Manchester United.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Fulham were said to have an interest in United midfielder Scott McTominay.
However, the BBC states they have now put in a bid of £20 million plus add-ons for Berge.
The Cottagers want to sign a midfielder to fill the void left by Joao Palhinha, who signed for Bayern Munich in July.
Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen is also a target, but that deal is not yet done.