Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star

Manchester United are said to be holding talks with Burnley about signing Sander Berge.

The midfielder is a key target for the Red Devils after they gave up on Manuel Ugarte.

While the PSG midfielder was their first choice, he has been priced out of a move.

Per Sky Sports, United have held initial talks regarding Berge with the relegated Clarets.

However, other outlets have claimed that Burnley would want a fee of at least £30 million.

At such a price, United may be tempted to look elsewhere, given Berge is 26 and was in a team that finished in the bottom three of the Premier League last term