Man Utd turn to Burnley midfielder Berge

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Burnley midfielder Sander Berge.

The Athletic says United are considering the Norway international as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte.

With PSG demanding €70m to sell the Uruguay midfielder, United are considering alternatives with Berge being discussed.

The Clarets are prepared to sell for the right offer this month.

Berge is on United's radar with his in-game stats impressing coaching and recruitment staff.