Burnley name price for star midfielder as Man Utd show interest

Burnley are said to be seeking around £30 million for midfielder Sander Berge this summer.

The veteran is said to be a serious target for Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Per The Sun, United have already spoken to Berge’s representatives about getting a deal done quickly.

However, the Clarets have slapped a huge asking price on the 26-year-old holding midfielder.

The Red Devils are prepared to pay up to £20 million, but will not come close to Burnley’s asking price.

Burnley, now bossed by Scott Parker, are said to be eager to sell but only for the appropriate fee.

