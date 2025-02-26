Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash

Tribal Football
Manchester United will be severely depleted for Wednesday’s home fixture against Ipswich, with Ruben Amorim missing eight first-team players due to injuries.

After three Premier League games without a win, United are desperate to return to form, but they will have to do so with a heavily stretched squad.

Amorim confirmed in his pre-match press conference that no players will recover in time, leaving him without several key figures.

Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, and Toby Collyer remain sidelined.

In addition, long-term absentees Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo are ruled out for the season.

Noussair Mazraoui also picked up a knee injury against Everton, adding to the selection woes, meaning Amorim may once again need to turn to academy players for squad depth.

