Man Utd's Amorim on Redundancies : It has to do with the lack of success of the team

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has opened up in his recent press conference ahead of the clash against Ipswich Town on Wednesday night.

Amorim is under pressure once again this week after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Everton at the weekend which saw his side pull of a second-half comeback in the last game at Goodison Park. Ipswich could be the perfect chance to turn this season around and with their last Premier League win coming in December it will give his side major confidence.

The United head coach first spoke on redundancies which have been a hot topic this week amongst concerned fans who are worried about the direction of the club.

"We have to address all the problems in the club but one important piece is how we got into this situation. It has to do a lot with the lack of success of the football team. We are the engine of the club. I want to help the team with my job which is to help the team, help the players and the success.

"It's always hard for everybody. They see their friends and teammates losing their jobs but again, I have to focus on what I can do to help the club in this moment and we as a club have to understand what we did wrong to get in this situation."

He was then questioned on whether the negativity surrounding the club makes it harder to win football matches which the club have seriously struggled to do this season.

"It's hard enough to win football matches. This year has been really hard for everybody because as a club we have had a lot of changes.

"If you have a football club that is playing well and winning games, it is easier for the fans and everybody to feel the changes. In this moment, we are in a difficult period inside the club and on the pitch.

"We have to do our job and try our best to help the team to perform better."

Despite their poor form and league position, Amorim remains optimistic heading into the Ipswich clash which he reveals could be a fresh start.

"Since I arrived, I expect to win all the games at home. I don't feel the pressure because I don't feel it - the supporters are amazing.

"Every time you go to Old Trafford you feel the support until the end. I don't feel the pressure and we have to stop and think about the last game. It's a new game and it can be a new story."

Finally, Amorim gave some team news ahead of the game which was both positive and negative.

"We have the same team. They are improving but nobody is going to be recovered for this game."