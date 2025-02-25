Ipswich boss McKenna says midfield pair can make Man Utd clash

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips haven’t been ruled out of Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United.

Cajuste turned his ankle in the 4-1 defeat to Spurs, while Phillips picked up a calf issue.

Both midfielders will be assessed ahead of the game at Old Trafford, which has developed into a shock possible relegation six pointer.

“Jens and Kalvin going off was a blow,” McKenna said.

“They're still being assessed, to be honest. We don't know the severity, it looks like hopefully neither is a very, very serious injury, but they're still sort of getting some scans and assessments today before we know further. And other than that, I think we're similar to how we are.

“Of course, it will be nice to have Axel Tuanzebe back in the squad (following his one-match ban). Conor Chaplin’s got a full session in with the group today, which was good.

“Julio (Enciso)’s working with a physiotherapist still on his knee and otherwise, we're pretty much the same.”