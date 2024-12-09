Man Utd hero Nani announces retirement

Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani has called its quits.

The 38-year-old flier has called time on his career and will retire immediately.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nani, who had been playing for Estrela Amadora in his hometown, played his last game against Sporting on November 1st.

"The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player," he wrote on social media.

"It's been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories.

"Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play