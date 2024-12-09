Man Utd hero Nani announces retirement

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani has called its quits.

The 38-year-old flier has called time on his career and will retire immediately.

Nani, who had been playing for Estrela Amadora in his hometown, played his last game against Sporting on November 1st.

"The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player," he wrote on social media.

"It's been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories.

"Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams."

 

